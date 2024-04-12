LSG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. Lucknow are third in the points table with three wins and a loss from four matches. On the other hand, Delhi are last, having only one of their five matches.

After beginning IPL 2024 with a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), LSG have hit a three-match winning streak. In their previous clash, they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in a home game. Lucknow posted 163-5 batting first as Marcus Stoinis contributed 58. Yash Thakur then picked up 5-30 as GT were all out for 130 in 18.5 overs.

Delhi Capitals went down to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in their last match. Bowling first, DC conceded 234-5 with good contributions all round from MI batters. Romario Shepherd came in and clobbered 39* off 10 balls to sting DC. Delhi were held to 205-8 in the chase despite half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have met three times in the IPL so far, with LSG winning all three games. In the last match between the two sides, LSG hammered DC by 50 runs in Lucknow.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs DC head-to-head record in Lucknow

LSG and DC have met only once in Lucknow in the IPL. Batting first, the hosts put up 193-6 on the board and then held DC to 143-9 as Mark Wood starred with 5-14

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals matches

As mentioned earlier, LSG and DC have met only three times in the IPL as Lucknow made their debut in the tournament in 2022. Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and six runs in the 2022 edition.

Here's a summary of the three Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals games:

LSG (193/6) beat DC (143/9) by 50 runs, April 1,2023

LSG (195/3) beat DC (189/7) by 6 runs, May 1, 2022

LSG (154/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, April 7, 2022