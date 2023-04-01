LSG vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 3

The third match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first and were in control in the first half of the powerplay. They got rid of KL Rahul early on but were encountered by a belligerent Kyle Mayers, who made batting look easy on a testing surface. He dealt in boundaries as LSG got to a comfortable position.

While they lost wickets in a hurry in the second half of the innings, they were boosted by cameos by Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni to end up with 193-6 after 20 overs.

In response, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw struck a brisk partnership for the first wicket, but their progress was halted by Mark Wood, who struck twice in the fifth over.

DC stuttered after the powerplay, and while Rilee Rossouw had a decent stay at the crease, Ravi Bishnoi's double blow more or less sealed the contest with LSG emerging victors by to mark their IPL 2023 campaign with a win.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed drops a sitter to give Kyle Mayers a major reprieve

Kyle Mayers was sluggish, to begin with during the powerplay, much like the other batters. The whole landscape of the LSG innings would have been different had Khaleel Ahmed taken a simple catch off Chetan Sakariya's bowling.

The Caribbean all-rounder was batting on 14 runs when he tried to play an upper cut off a slow bouncer, but could only steer it upwards to the short third-man region. However, Khaleel managed to scuff the chance entirely.

The drop proved to be extremely costly as Mayers went on to score plenty of runs, completely changing the momentum of the innings after a rather sedate start in the powerplay.

#2 Axar Patel bowls a near unplayable delivery to dismiss Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers was at his dangerous best on his IPL debut, taking the DC bowlers to all corners of the park. He smashed two fours and seven sixes and was on the lookout to score a hundred.

His blistering knock was brought to an abrupt end by Axar Patel. The left-arm spinner came around the wicket to the left-handed batter and got the ball to turn a mile to hit the top of the off stump, leaving Mayers absolutely dumbfounded.

Axar Patel was ecstatic after he was taken for 31 runs off his two overs, while Mayers remained rooted at the crease trying to unfurl what transpired in the last few seconds.

#3 Mark Wood's triple strike

The England speedster, making his debut for LSG in the IPL, ran through the DC top order. Introduced into the attack in the fifth over, Mark Wood dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh off consecutive deliveries that were arguably close to unplayable.

The Indian opener had his feet rooted to the floor as the ball nipped back in to hit the top of off stump at 147 kmph. For the next delivery, Wood went fuller at 148 kmph while Marsh tried to play through the line. However, he missed the delivery, which once again nipped back in to rattle the stumps.

Sarfaraz Khan was next to depart soon after, that too in peculiar fashion off Wood's bowling. The England international bowled a potent bouncer, leaving Sarfaraz ducking. However, the Indian batter left his bat hanging up like a periscope, ending up making contact. Wood's pace forced the ball all the way to fine leg, where Krishnappa Gowtham took a regulation catch.

