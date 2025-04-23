LSG vs DC Highlights, IPL 2025 (22/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 40

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, April 22, in match 40 of IPL 2025. The Axar Patel-led DC secured a clinical eight-wicket victory over the hosts in the contest.

DC won the toss and chose to field first. LSG kicked off their innings with a stunning 87-run partnership between openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Markram scored 52 runs off 33 balls, while Marsh departed after a 45-run knock in 36 balls.

While the two set a good platform, LSG's middle order batters failed to make a significant impact. Ayush Badoni played a crucial role, finishing with 36 runs in 21 balls. His batting exploits helped the home team register a fighting 159/6 after 20 overs.

Mukesh Kumar claimed four wickets for DC, while Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera bagged one scalp each. KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel hit fantastic half-centuries in the run chase, scoring 57* (42 balls) and 51 (36 balls), respectively.

Skipper Axar Patel also entertained fans with his unbeaten 34-run knock in 20 balls. The visiting team chased the target in 17.5 overs. Aiden Markram picked up two wickets with his spin bowling.

With six wins from eight outings, DC are placed second in the points table. LSG have five victories to their name after nine games and are placed fifth.

Here's a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's awkward handshake with KL Rahul after DC's victory

Playing against his former team, KL Rahul notched up an unbeaten half-century in the run chase. He finished the game with an authoritative six over mid-wicket off Prince Yadav's bowling.

After the game, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka entered the ground and shook hands with Rahul. Interestigly, it seemed as if he initiated a conversation, but the DC batter quickly walked away after an awkward handshake.

Here's a video of the incident:

It is worth mentioning that Rahul parted ways with LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 auction after captaining the team for three years. During the last season, Goenka was seen having an animated chat with the former LSG skipper following the team's 10-wicket defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

#2 Mukesh Kumar cleans up Mitchell Marsh with a splendid yorker

Mukesh Kumar dismissed the well-set Mitchell Marsh in the 14th over of the LSG innings. He got the better of the swashbuckling batter with a brilliant yorker.

It was a perfect yorker on the off-stump, which was bowled at a pace of 138.1 kph. Marsh tried to block it, but failed to get his bat down in time. He was beaten and the ball ended up hitting the off-stump.

Here's a video of Mukesh's sharp yorker:

Mukesh bowled a wonderful spell, finishing with his best-ever IPL figures of 4-0-33-4. Apart from Marsh, he also claimed the wickets of Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, and Rishabh Pant. The right-arm paced was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell.

#3 Mitchell Starc dismisses Nicholas Pooran for the fifth time in seven innings

Nicholas Pooran has looked in ominous touch with the bat in the ongoing season. However, he continues to struggle against Australian speedster Mitchell Starc. The left-arm pacer took the southpaw's wicket in the recently concluded fixture, dismissing him for the fifth time in seven innings.

Impressively, Starc's five dismissals of Pooran have come in just 14 balls. The dynamic batter lost his wicket in the 12th over the while attempting the pull shot. He got an inside edge and the ball ended up crashing into the stumps. He endured a batting failure, mustering just nine runs.

