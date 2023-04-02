LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kicked off their IPL 2023 campaign with a marvelous win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 1. Playing at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium for the first time, LSG defeated DC by 50 runs, riding on Mark Wood and Kyle Mayers' heroics.

The Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first. DC bowlers bowled well in the powerplay overs. Chetan Sakariya dismissed KL Rahul and almost got the wicket of Mayers as well. Khaleel Ahmed dropped a simple catch of Mayers when he was yet to get going in the middle.

Mayers took advantage of the dropped catch and made the entire DC bowling attack pay for that mistake. He whacked two fours and seven sixes in his 38-ball 73. Nicholas Pooran played a fantastic cameo of 36 runs as well, helping LSG finish with 193/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 194 for a win, Delhi could not build any big partnerships. David Warner held one end and scored 56 runs off 48 deliveries, but the rest of the DC batters could not impress much. In the end, DC managed 143/9, losing by 50 runs.

Mark Wood stole the show in the second innings with a five-wicket haul. He won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 5/14.

It was an eventful night in Lucknow, and here's a list of the three records that were broken during the IPL 2023 game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed broke Amit Mishra's record in IPL 2023 last night

Khaleel Ahmed bowled a tidy spell of 2/30 against the Lucknow Super Giants. He opened the bowling for the Delhi Capitals and troubled the LSG batters with his swing and pace. Ahmed picked up the big wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis.

Courtesy of his two scalps, Ahmed now owns the record for being the quickest Indian bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets. He achieved the feat in his 35th match, breaking Amit Mishra's record of 37 matches.

#2 Mark Wood broke Mohsin Khan's record in IPL 2023 last night

Mark Wood became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history. The England fast bowler scalped the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel and Chetan Sakariya to end with figures of 5/14 in four overs.

Courtesy of this spell, Wood now owns the record for the best bowling figures by a Lucknow Super Giants bowler. Mohsin Khan held the record previously for his spell of 4/16 against Delhi Capitals last year.

#3 Mark Wood broke Dimitri Mascarenhas' record in IPL 2023 last night

Mark Wood became the second England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in IPL last night, joining former England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas in an elite club. Mascarenhas took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings against Pune Warriors in 2012.

Mascarenhas held the record for the best figures (5/25) by an England player in IPL. Wood broke his record with figures of 5/14 last night.

Poll : 0 votes