LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20I records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their first match of IPL 2023 tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The stadium in Lucknow will make its IPL debut tonight.

Although Lucknow has not hosted an IPL match before, the venue has played host to some T20I games in the past. The pitch on this ground has been good for the teams batting first as it tends to get slower as the match progresses.

Before Lucknow hosts its first IPL match, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played here.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow T20I records & stats

As mentioned earlier, the teams batting first have been quite successful in T20Is hosted by Lucknow. In the six T20Is played on this ground, the teams batting first have emerged victorious five times. The average first-innings score on this ground is 160.

The captain winning the toss tonight may look to bat first, post a total of around 170-175 on the board, and try to defend it in the second innings.

On that note, here are some important stats you need to know from the six T20Is played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium:

T20I matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 111* - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/11 - Karim Janat (AFG) vs. West Indies, 2019

Highest team score: 199/2 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Lowest team score: 99/8 - New Zealand vs. India, 2023

Average first-innings score: 160

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The conditions in Lucknow equally help the batters and bowlers. Rohit Sharma smashed a century against West Indies at this venue in 2018, while Afghanistan's medium pacer Karim Janat bagged a five-wicket haul against West Indies in Lucknow in 2019.

Not a single team has crossed the 200-run mark in the six matches played at this stadium. In the last T20I at this venue, the pitch favored the spinners. New Zealand scored 99 runs in 20 overs and almost defended a 100-run target against India.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last T20I match

India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the previous T20I at this venue earlier this year. As mentioned earlier, the spinners ruled the roost in that match. A disciplined bowling performance helped India restrict the Kiwis to 99/8 in 20 overs. In reply, India needed 19.5 overs to reach 101/4.

Not a single six was hit in that match. 12 wickets fell in 39.5 overs, with spinners taking six of them.

Here's a brief summary of that game:

Brief Scores: New Zealand 99/8 (Mitchell Santner 19*, Arshdeep Singh 2/7) lost to India 101/4 (Suryakumar Yadav 26*, Michael Bracewell 1/13) by six wickets.

