LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to clash again in IPL 2025 after their thrilling encounter in Vizag last month. This match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22.
Both teams have been inconsistent lately. Second-placed DC won one and lost one of their previous two games, while LSG have managed to stay in the top five with a 5-3 record. LSG's recent two-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) would give them a boost, but they'll need a collective batting effort to overcome a strong Delhi team.
Before the LSG vs DC clash kicks off, let's discuss and dissect how the pitch at the Ekana Stadium might play out on Tuesday.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, IPL records
The Ekana Stadium has hosted as many as 18 IPL games thus far, with 11 of those encounters seeing the toss-winning captains ending up on the winning side. There are several pitches at the venue, with the black soil surface being the most used. Below are all the important IPL stats you need to know:
IPL matches played: 18
Won by teams batting first: 8
Won by teams batting second: 9
No result: 1
Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs MI, 2023
Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs DC, 2023
Highest team total: 235/6 - KKR vs LSG, 2024
Lowest team total: 108 - LSG vs RCB, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 177/2 - PBKS vs LSG, 2025
Average first innings score: 168.7
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report
The Ekana Stadium has hosted four IPL 2025 matches so far, with teams batting second winning thrice. The only time a team bowling second won the match was when they scored 200-plus.
Hence, a comfortable par total here could be 200. Long gone are the days when Ekana Stadium produced 150-160 surfaces. Despite having a black soil deck, the batters won't struggle scoring runs. In the last 11 matches here, pacers (83) have taken more wickets than spinners (40) at the venue.
Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Last IPL match
On April 14, the Ekana Stadium hosted its previous IPL 2025 match when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recorded a surprise win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
After being put to bat first, LSG could post only 166 runs on the board, the lowest first-innings score this season in Lucknow. Ravindra Jadeja had a superb outing as he registered figures of 2/24, taking the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni.
Rishabh Pant (63), however, hit his first fifty of the season and was the only bright spot for LSG. In reply, the LSG bowlers contained well, but then came a match-winning partnership between Shivam Dube (43*) and MS Dhoni (26*), who added 57 runs in just 27 balls. It led CSK to clinch the match with five wickets to spare.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS