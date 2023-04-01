LSG vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) would have ideally featured an enticing Quinton de Kock vs Anrich Nortje sub-battle.

The South African teammates are away on international duty, though, leaving their respective teams with massive holes to fill when they meet in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.

LSG reached the playoffs in their maiden campaign last year but faltered at that stage, falling to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. With new players in their ranks, KL Rahul and Co. will undoubtedly be looking forward to the new season.

DC, on the other hand, will be without their skipper, Rishabh Pant. David Warner is more than capable of leading the side, but the middle order now wears an undercooked look, with concerns over the overseas combination as well. Nevertheless, the Capitals have the firepower to compete for a spot in the playoffs.

LSG won both their clashes against DC last year by six wickets and six runs respectively. Those two wins proved to be the difference in the end, as the Super Giants finished four points above the Capitals at the end of the league phase.

In a league governed by close results, both teams will know that they can't afford to take time to hit their straps.

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Match Prediction: Shorthanded teams try to make the most of what they have

Anrich Nortje's absence has thrown DC's plans into a tizzy. Mustafizur Rahman is reportedly being flown in on the morning of the match and might have to be rushed into the playing XI. If he plays, the in-form Rilee Rossouw might be restricted to the bench.

LSG, on the other hand, will have to make do with Kyle Mayers at the top of the order. The Capitals are unlikely to have an off-spinner in their playing XI, and the West Indian opener might be given the necessary pace on the ball to plunder some runs in the powerplay and take some pressure off his skipper.

However, the Super Giants' middle order is a massive unknown. Can Nicholas Pooran step up for LSG? Will Mark Wood be at his best in the IPL? Will Lucknow be able to offset the problems caused by Mohsin Khan's absence?

DC have questions too, but they are not as puzzling. Their route to victory is simple - if David Warner and Prithvi Shaw can fire at the top, the shaky middle order could have something to work with. Against LSG, who might not have much of a new-ball threat, the Delhi opening duo might be able to do just that.

This could definitely go either way. It's always tough to predict outcomes at the start of the tournament, and both teams have undergone significant changes since IPL 2022.

On paper, though, DC could have what it takes to make the most of their positive matchups and come away with two points.

Prediction: DC to win Match 3 of IPL 2023.

