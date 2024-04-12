LSG vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have never beaten the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having tried three times and failed in all their attempts. That's not a good omen for the bottom-placed side in the IPL 2024 standings as they head to the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 12, in an attempt to somehow get their trainwreck of a campaign back on track.

Wiith one win from five matches, the Capitals are stuck in quicksand, or so it seems. They did manage to beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but have come unstuck in all their other matches, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

There is a slight glimmer of good news for DC, though, with Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav expected to be available for selection. The duo add a lot of value to the side, value that will be necessary against a Super Giants outfit that is placed third in the standings.

With three wins from four matches, LSG have made an encouraging start to the campaign. They've managed to contend with injuries to the likes of Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav, while also dealing with KL Rahul's poor form at the top of the order.

Mayank and Mohsin might not recover in time for this encounter, but Lucknow have enough depth on the bench to cover for their absence. Moreover, they could enjoy playing at a ground that has already started to show signs of being spin-dominant.

Can LSG go past the Kolkata Knight Riders with a win? Or will DC vault themselves off the bottom spot?

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Win Probability: Delhi seek lifeline at sluggish Ekana

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal haven't got going so far in IPL 2024. Even Quinton de Kock hasn't been at his destructive best, leading to the side being dependent on the likes of Nicholas Pooran to take them to par totals.

Despite that, though, LSG have managed to put three wins on the board with concerted team efforts. M Siddharth has morphed into a decent powerplay bowling option, while Krunal Pandya has been excellent with his defensive lines and lengths.

DC, meanwhile, are heavily reliant on a few batters to pull through. The domestic names just aren't as polished as they need to be, and key players like Axar Patel and David Warner haven't been among the runs.

The Capitals' main concerns are in the bowling department. Kuldeep's potential return will help, but they don't have nearly enough firepower in the pace attack to challenge Pooran and Co.

Anything is possible given the number of match-winners DC have, but the same can be said about LSG as well. The home side is the favorite for this encounter, and, barring any unforeseen developments, should be able to come away with the two points on Friday.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 26 of IPL 2024.