LSG vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

For the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), KL Rahul will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Now with the Delhi Capitals (DC), the former LSG skipper missed the first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025 but is all set to face up against them on Tuesday, April 22 in Lucknow.

That's the biggest storyline surrounding the clash, but there are other important ones. In the reverse fixture, Ashutosh Sharma's stunning blitz rescued DC from a lost position. Since then, though, LSG have managed to put together a few memorable wins.

Currently fifth in the standings with five wins from eight matches, the Super Giants have exceeded expectations so far. Rishabh Pant hasn't been anywhere close to his best, but contributions from the top order and meaningful displays from a couple of uncapped players have served the team well.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have built on their opening win over Lucknow and ascended to second spot in the standings. With five wins from seven matches and the second-best net run rate in the competition, DC are not far away from securing their playoff berth.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

IPL 2025: Can KL Rahul give LSG something to think about?

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Rahul will no doubt have a point to prove against LSG, who he left under questionable circumstances. With his replacement at Lucknow, Pant, struggling to put bat on ball, the stage is set for the Capitals batter to show his former franchise what they gave up on.

Even otherwise, DC are clearly the better placed side. Seeing the back of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran early will be the key to a win for Delhi, and they have the resources to do that. Kuldeep Yadav has a positive matchup against Pooran, while Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel will be key on a Lucknow track that has had a bit of everything for everyone.

On the other hand, LSG's bowling resources are a bit thin despite Mayank Yadav's impending return. The Super Giants have done well so far, but it's highly debatable whether they can sustain this kind of form without notable contributions from their entire roster.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, and LSG have made a habit of upsetting the odds. But on this occasion, DC are the favorites.

Prediction: DC to win Match 40 of IPL 2025.

