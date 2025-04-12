LSG vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The two newest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are currently placed where they have been expected to since entering the competition. The Gujarat Titans (GT), who won the title in their inaugural edition, are currently at the top of the standings. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who haven't gone past the Eliminator, are currently just outside the top half of the table.

Ad

In fact, in a sense, LSG's sixth place seems like they're punching above their weight. With an all-Indian bowling attack that lacks any international-pedigree players, the Super Giants have managed to paper over the cracks and come up with complete team displays to notch up six points.

Lucknow haven't enjoyed playing at the Ekana Stadium since joining the IPL, but this year promises to be different to a certain degree. When they host GT in Match 26 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, they will look to well and truly establish themselves as contenders to finish in the top four.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Titans are flying high, with four wins on the trot. Various cogs in the wheel are turning smoothly, and they've had a fair amount of success away from home so far. GT will aim to keep their winning momentum going and pull away from the pack at the summit of the standings.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

Ad

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

IPL 2025: Can LSG keep their positive start going against red-hot GT?

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

LSG have played an exciting brand of cricket so far in IPL 2025, but it isn't one that can provide consistent returns at a venue like the Ekana Stadium. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have done the bulk of the run-scoring for the Super Giants so far, and both batters will have a real test ahead of them in the form of the Gujarat bowling attack.

Ad

R Sai Kishore is in excellent form, while Rashid Khan picked up a couple of wickets in the last game to break a lean patch. Even without Kagiso Rabada, GT have been boosted by the consistent performances of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

It isn't all doom and gloom for the hosts. If they can prise out the GT top three early, the middle order could be exposed in challenging conditions in Lucknow. Moreover, without Rabada, the Titans are playing a dangerous game at the moment, fielding just three overseas players.

Ad

However, GT have more bases covered right now and can be backed to come out on top.

Prediction: GT to win Match 26 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More