LSG vs KKR head-to-head stats for Match 53, IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the first time tomorrow evening in IPL 2022. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will play host to the match between LSG and KKR.

The Lucknow-based franchise has won seven of its 10 matches in IPL 2022 so far. LSG are on a three-match winning streak at the moment.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have registered four victories in 10 games. They returned to winning ways in their last match against Rajasthan Royals.

Big names like KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer will be in action at the MCA Stadium tomorrow. Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, here's a look at the head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders stands at 0-0. The upcoming fixture will be the first time the two franchises cross swords in an IPL match.

Last 5 LSG vs KKR match results

Since the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders have never faced off in an IPL match before, there are no previous match results available.

Last 5 match results of LSG in MCA Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played only one match at the MCA Stadium so far. They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 20 runs in that game.

LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs, Apr 29

Last 5 match results of KKR in Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders also have a 1-0 win-loss record in Pune this year. The Kolkata-based franchise defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their only outing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

KKR (162/5) beat MI (161/4) by 5 wickets, Apr 6

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee