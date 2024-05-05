LSG vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 54 of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

The LSG vs KKR clash will be the second match of a double-header. Lucknow are third in the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points from 10 matches, while Kolkata are second, having won seven of their 10 games.

The Super Giants have been in good form lately, winning three of their last four matches. In their previous game, they got the better of Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Bowling first, LSG held MI to 144-7 before chased down the target in 19.2 overs.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have also won three of their last four matches. In their previous encounter, they hammered MI by 24 runs at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Batting first, KKR recovered from 57-5 to post 169 before bowled out MI for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders have met four times in the IPL, with Lucknow winning three games and Kolkata one. When they clashed in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, KKR registered a thumping eight-wicket win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs KKR head-to-head record in Lucknow

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday will be the first meeting between the two sides at the venue.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - N/A

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders have met four times in the IPL, with Lucknow having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle.

Here's a summary of the four Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders games played so far:

KKR (!62/2) beat LSG (161/7) by 8 wickets, April 14, 2024

LSG (176/8) beat KKR (175/7) by 1 run, May 20, 2023

LSG (210/0) beat KKR (208/8) by 2 runs, May 18, 2022

LSG (176/7) beat KKR (101) by 75 runs, May 7, 2022

