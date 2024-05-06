LSG vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 54 ft. Ramandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completed a massive 98-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5, in match number 54 of the ongoing IPL 2024.

Lucknow won the toss and elected to field first. However, the decision backfired as Kolkata openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt formed a quick-fire 61-run partnership in just 26 balls.

Narine was the top performer with the bat for KKR, scoring 81 off 39. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Phil Salt also chipped in with valuable cameos, contributing 32 runs each. Ramandeep Singh helped his team finish with a flurry, remaining unbeaten on 26

The Kolkata-based team ultimately finished at 235/6 in 20 overs. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq bagged three wickets. The home team went down without a fight in the run chase, getting bundled out for just 137.

Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul were the only two batters to cross the 20-run mark, scoring 36 and 25, respectively. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy picked three wickets apiece.

With their comprehensive victory, Kolkata climbed to the top of the points table. The two-time champions have won eight out of their 11 outings and have a net run rate of 1.453.

Lucknow, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings with six victories in 11 games. Their net run rate currently stands at -0.371.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the LSG vs KKR game that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Sunil Narine's blistering knock which set the tone for KKR's explosive batting display

Kolkata's opening batter Sunil Narine continued his wonderful form with the bat as he took the Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners. The southpaw notched up a stunning half-century, his third of the season. He also has a century to his name in IPL 2024.

Narine slammed seven maximums and six fours during his 81-run knock. His runs came at a wonderful strike rate of 207.69. The swashbuckling batter earned widespread praise for his blitzkrieg.

#2 Ramandeep Singh's awe-inspiring catch to dismiss Arshin Kulkarni

KKR's Ramandeep Singh dazzled viewers with his fielding brilliance in the second over of the LSG innings. He completed a fantastic catch to send Arshin Kulkarni packing.

The opening batter perished while trying to play the flick shot off Mitchell Starc's bowling. However, he ended up getting a top edge that went toward the off-side.

While it initially looked as if the ball would land between the backward point and cover fielders, Ramandeep covered a lot of ground as he ran back from covers to complete a sensational diving catch.

#3 KL Rahul's impressive glovework

LSG skipper KL Rahul did a commendable job behind the stumps for his team. The keeper dived to his right to claim a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss the dangerous-looking Phil Salt.

Rahul once again wowed fans with a spectacular catch. He dived to his left this time and took yet another one-handed catch to end Shreyas Iyer's (23 of 15) promising knock.

