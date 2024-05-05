LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will return to the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium tonight. They will host two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a game in IPL 2024.

Having defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on home turf, the Lucknow Super Giants will aim to defeat another multi-time champion in IPL 2024. They will also look forward to avenging the defeat they suffered at the hands of KKR at Eden Gardens.

In this article, we will look at the pitch history of the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

Lucknow has hosted 13 matches, with teams batting first and teams batting second achieving equal success. KKR have never played a match in Lucknow before. They will play on this ground for the first time.

Here is a list of some vital stats that the fans should know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches with no result: 1

Highest team total: 199/3 - RR vs LSG, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - LSG vs RCB, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 199/3 - RR vs LSG, 2024

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs DC, 2023

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadum, Lucknow pitch report

The LSG vs KKR pitch report will be available on IPLT20.com. An expert will give a proper analysis of the wicket at the Ekana Stadium before KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss.

Generally, the wicket in Lucknow has not been a batting paradise. The batters have to work hard to score runs. Bowlers will receive some help from the conditions.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last IPL match

LSG beat MI by four wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by this stadium. Nehal Wadhera's 46-run knock guided MI to 144/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 145, LSG reached 145/6 with four balls to spare.

13 wickets fell in 39.2 overs, with fast bowlers taking nine of them. The batters smashed seven sixes in the contest. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: LSG 145/6 (Marcus Stoinis 62, Hardik Pandya 2/26) beat MI 144/7 (Nehal Wadhera 46, Mohsin Khan 2/36) by 4 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback