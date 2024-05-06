LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs to attain the pole position in the IPL 2024 points table. This victory helped the Knight Riders almost seal their place in the playoffs.

On the other side, the Lucknow Super Giants' playoffs chances have slightly reduced because their net run rate has dented a lot. The Lucknow-based franchise need a big win soon to bounce back in the race to the top 4.

Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana were the architects of KKR's massive victory against LSG. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecards, and top stats from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in LSG vs KKR match, IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent all-round show at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Narine scored a fantastic 39-ball 81 at the top of the order and then scalped one wicket while conceding 22 runs in his spell.

Narine's opening partner Phil Salt won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his 14-ball 32 at a strike rate of 228.57. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine (81 off 39 and 1/22)

Most Fours in the Match: Sunil Narine (6 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sunil Narine (7 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 228.57)

LSG vs KKR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Sunil Narine's incredible 39-ball 81 powered the Kolkata Knight Riders to 235/6 in their 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh chipped in with a handy cameo of 25 runs from six balls, while Phil Salt raced to 32 from 14 at the top of the order. Naveen-ul-Haq bagged three wickets for the Lucknow Super Giants, but he leaked 49 runs in his four overs.

Chasing a massive target of 236, Lucknow Super Giants never got going. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 137 runs in 16.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the only LSG batter to cross the 30-run mark.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each for the visitors. Andre Russell also scalped two wickets.

LSG vs KKR: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

It was another memorable evening for the Kolkata Knight Riders fans in IPL 2024. Here's a look at some of the top stats emerging from the IPL 2024 battle between LSG and KKR:

Kolkata Knight Riders have set a new record for the highest team total in IPL matches hosted by the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. No team had scored 200 at this venue, while KKR scored 235/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine won his 3rd Man of the Match award in IPL 2024 - the most by any player this season so far. KKR recorded their sixth score of 200+ in IPL 2024, leveling Mumbai Indians' record of six scores of 200+ in IPL 2023, the most by any team in a season.

