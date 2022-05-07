LSG vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 53

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

This is the second match of the double-header on Saturday. LSG are currently in the second position in the points table, with 14 points from 10 games. KKR are down at the eighth spot as they have registered only four wins from 10 matches.

Lucknow are on a three-match winning spree. In their last game, they got the better of the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs. Skipper KL Rahul (77) and Deepak Hooda (52) helped them put up an impressive total of 195 for 3 while batting first. Mohsin Khan was then brilliant with figures of 4 for 16 as Delhi were held to 189 for 7.

Kolkata ended their five-match losing streak by getting the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in their last match. A good bowling performance saw them restrict RR to 152 for 5.

The batters then chased down the target with ease. The win gave Kolkata’s IPL 2022 campaign a much-needed boost.

Today's IPL toss result

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, captain Shreyas Iyer said:

“The wicket looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. We also chased pretty well in the last game.”

KKR have one forced change. Umesh Yadav has pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in. For LSG, Avesh Khan comes in for K Gowtham.

LSG vs KKR - Today's Match Playing XIs

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

KKR playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

KKR squad: Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer ©, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

LSG vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

