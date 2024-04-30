LSG vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 48 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30. LSG have had a mixed run in the T20 league, winning five and losing four of their nine matches, while MI are ninth, with three wins and six defeats from nine games.

After consecutive wins over Chennai Super Kings, both home and away, Lucknow Super Giants went down to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at home. Batting first, Lucknow posted 196-5, which Rajasthan chased down with ease in 19 overs.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have suffered defeat in their last two matches. After being thumped by Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets, they went down to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs in an away clash. Batting first, Delhi scored 257-4 before holding MI to 247-9 despite Tilak Varma's 63 off 32.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have met four times in the IPL, with LSG winning three games and MI one. In their last meeting in the IPL 2023 Eliminator, Mumbai hammered Lucknow by 81 runs in Chennai.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs MI head-to-head record in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have clashed only once at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which Lucknow won by five runs. Batting first, LSG posted 177-3 as Marcus Stoinis smashed 89* off 47. Mumbai responded with 172-5.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians matches

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have met four times in the IPL. LSG won the first three contests, while Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant in their most recent meeting.

Here's a summary of the four Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians games:

MI (182/8) beat LSG (101) by 81 runs, May 24, 2023

LSG (177/3) beat MI (172/5) by 5 runs, May 16, 2023

LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, April 24, 2022

LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs, April 16, 2022

