LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 16

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, in match number 16 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya won the toss for Mumbai and chose to field first.

Lucknow were off to a fantastic start with the bat, as openers Mitchell Marsh (60 runs off 31 balls) and Aiden Markram (53 runs off 38 balls) notched up fine half-centuries. Ayush Badoni and David Miller also chipped in with vital cameos, scoring 30(19) and 27(14), respectively.

Skipper Hardik was the pick of the MI bowlers, claiming a stunning five-wicket haul. LSG ultimately registered 203/8 in 20 overs. Mumbai's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for the side, amassing 67 runs from 43 deliveries, while Naman Dhir contributed 46 runs in 24 balls.

Hardik remained unbeaten on 28 in 16 balls as the five-time champions suffered a 12-run defeat, finishing 191/5 after 20 overs. Leg spinner Digvesh Rathi bowled a brilliant spell, recording figures of 4-0-21-1.

With just a solitary win to their name after the first four fixtures, Mumbai are languishing in the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 points table. Lucknow, on the other hand, are sixth, with two victories and as many defeats.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the LSG vs MI match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Hardik Pandya registers best-ever bowling figures by a captain in IPL

Hardik Pandya led from the front for Mumbai, doing a commendable job with the ball. The talismanic all-rounder conceded 36 runs from his full quota of four overs and bagged five scalps.

He dismissed Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Miller and Akash Deep. Hardik etched his name in the history books with his spell, becoming the first-ever captain to take a five-wicket haul in the league's history.

While the 31-year-old recorded his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket, his efforts went in vain as his team succumbed to yet another defeat.

#2 Tilak Varma gets retired out by MI ahead of the final over

MI batter Tilak Varma struggled to get going with the bat in the run chase. The southpaw faced 23 balls and managed to score 25 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 108.70.

In a tactical move, Varma was retired out before the last ball of the 19th over when MI required 24 runs off seven balls. It is worth mentioning that this was just the fourth time that a batter was retired out in the IPL.

Mitchell Santner, who came to the crease after Varma walked back to the pavilion, finished with two runs off as many deliveries.

#3 LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi bowls tidy spell and brings back notebook celebration

LSG leg spinner Digvesh Rathi bolwed a tidy spell in the clash. He claimed the crucial wicket of the well-set Naman Dhir. Interestingly, he brought out the notebook celebration again after the wicket.

The bowler gave Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Priyansh Arya a similar send-off after dismissing him in LSG's previous match. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his actions.

Rathi was adjudged the Player of the Match after LSG's 12-run victory over MI for his wonderful bowling exploits.

