LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 24).

Unlike the top two teams in the league stage, there's no second chance for the loser of Wednesday’s contest. So, both LSG and MI will want to be at their very best.

LSG sealed their playoffs qualification with a nervy one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league clash. Lucknow batted first and scored 176-8, with Nicholas Pooran hammering 58 off 30. The bowlers did well to reduce KKR to 136-7, but Rinku Singh (67* off 33) gave them a massive scare.

MI were much more clinical in their triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Bowling first, Mumbai conceded 200-5, but their batters chased it down, with Cameron Green hammering a brilliant 100* off 47. Rohit Sharma’s hard-fought fifty will also give Mumbai confidence heading into the Eliminator.

Today's LSG vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, captain Rohit Sharma said:

“It's a typical Chennai wicket. Looks good at the moment, but I don’t know how much wear and tear will happen on the wicket. With the pitch expected to get slower, we felt it’s better to put up a score on the board.”

For MI, Kumar Kartikeya is out; Hrithik Shokeen is in for him. In some big news, LSG are without Quinton de Kock.

LSG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai subs: Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier

Today’s LSG vs MI pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the surface for the game seems similar to the one used for the first qualifier on Tuesday. The wicket looks abrasive, and there should be a lot in it for spinners. There should be a bit of swing with the new ball, but mostly, it's going to be spin to win. Batting first could be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s LSG vs MI match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

LSG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

