LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: MI Player Ratings as Rohit Sharma and Co. cruise into Qualifier 2 with thumping win

The Mumbai Indians (MI) hammered the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a whopping 81 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Co. racked up 182/8 even though none of their batters crossed the 50-run mark. LSG were never in the running in the chase, being bowled out for 101 in the 17th over after some terrible cricket and a sensational five-fer from Akash Madhwal.

Here are MI's player ratings from the IPL 2023 Eliminator against LSG.

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Complete team performance clinches comprehensive Eliminator win

Akash Madhwal starred with the ball once again for the Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma: 7/10

Rohit once again failed with the bat in an IPL knockout game as he found cover off Naveen-ul-Haq. He was electric on the field, though, making several diving stops and playing a hand in a couple of run-outs.

Ishan Kishan: 6/10

Kishan made just 15 runs before nicking off while attempting a flashy cut. He was active with the gloves on in the second innings.

Cameron Green: 9/10

Green's attacking knock in the powerplay ensured that LSG were put under the pump despite prising out Rohit early. The big-hitting all-rounder struck six fours and a six in his team-high 41 and also bowled an economical three-over spell that helped his side greatly.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7/10

Suryakumar tried to play his shots right from the outset, hitting two fours and two sixes in his 20-ball 33. He was deceived by a slower ball in the 11th over before being subbed out in the same innings.

Nehal Wadhera [impact]: 8/10

Wadhera came in a little too late but still managed to make an impact. His breezy innings gave MI some momentum at the death following a flurry of wickets, and his strike rate was the highest for a batter from either side.

Tilak Varma: 6/10

Playing his first innings after a long injury-induced break in IPL 2023, Tilak couldn't get into full flow even though he played a couple of delightful shots. The youngster made 26 off 22 before holing out in the deep.

Tim David: 5/10

Like Tilak, David couldn't really get going in Chennai. He was perhaps a touch unlucky to be adjudged out, with the ball appearing to be above his waist.

Chris Jordan: 7/10

Jordan had only two overs to bowl against LSG. One of those was a maiden, and he sent back the dangerous Kyle Mayers in the other.

Jason Behrendorff: 6/10

Behrendorff didn't have much help on offer from the surface. He tried his best but couldn't produce a breakthrough, with his three overs producing 21 overs.

Hrithik Shokeen: 3/10

Shokeen faced one ball and bowled one over, which went for 18 runs. Marcus Stoinis went after the young off-spinner for the second time in IPL 2023.

Piyush Chawla: 6.5/10

Chawla started slightly disappointingly but grew into his spell with time. The wily leg-spinner outfoxed Krunal Pandya to start the LSG procession and ended up with figures of 1/28 in his four overs.

Akash Madhwal: 10/10

Madhwal was the undisputed star of the show in the second innings. The skiddy fast bowler couldn't put a foot wrong as he picked up five wickets while giving away just five runs, with his scalp of Nicholas Pooran being the match-defining moment.

