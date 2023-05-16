LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16.

While Mumbai are third with 14 points from 12 games, Lucknow are below them with 13 points, also from 12 games. The match will be significant for both sides keeping the qualification for playoffs in mind. While Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been eliminated, Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only side to have confirmed their berth in the next round.

Looking at their recent form, LSG hammered SRH by seven wickets in their last match. Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran combined to help Lucknow chase 183. As for MI, Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden ton saw them down GT by 27 runs.

There’s plenty at stake for Mumbai and Lucknow in Tuesday’s clash.

Today's LSG vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma said:

“We know what to expect from the pitch, looks like a good track but not sure how it is going to play, so better to have a score in front of us.”

Mumbai have an offie (Hrithik Shokeen) coming in for a left-arm spinner (Kumar Kartikeya). Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda are in for LSG; Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan are out.

LSG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow subs: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai subs: Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal

Today’s LSG vs MI pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen and Deep Dasgupta, the surface is a red soil pitch, which means more pace and bounce. There is little bit of grass, but not too much. It is going to be low and slow. The dew is also unpredictable, though, generally there hasn't been too much of it.

Today’s LSG vs MI match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal

LSG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nand Kishore, Anil Chaudhary

TV umpire: Chris Gaffane

Match Referee: Sanjay Verma

