LSG vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 37

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 37 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

LSG have had a mixed run in the tournament so far, which explains why they are fifth in the points table with four wins and three losses. In their previous match, they went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 18 runs.

For Mumbai, the horror just refuses to end. Just when it seemed like they would get their first points on the board in IPL 2022, in the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni came in and played yet another superb cameo to stun MI. Following the loss to CSK, Mumbai became the first team to taste defeat in their first seven matches of an IPL season.

Mumbai and Lucknow earlier met at the Brabourne Stadium on April 16. LSG dominated the match as skipper KL Rahul scored a sublime century. Will MI be able to snap their losing streak at the Wankhede?

Today's IPL toss result

The Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“We have played a lot of cricket here to understand that it is a chasing ground. Good pitch, decent boundaries, and we back ourselves to chase anything down.”

MI are playing the same XI that featured in the game against CSK. For LSG, Avesh Khan misses out due to a niggle and Mohsin Khan replaces him.

LSG vs MI - Today's Match Playing XIs

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

RCB vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

