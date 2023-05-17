LSG vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lucknow posted 177/3 on the board as Marcus Stoinis clobbered 89* off 47. Mumbai’s openers added 90 in 9.4 overs in response, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Yash Thakur (2/40) starred with ball as the chasing side were held to 172/5.

With the crucial win, LSG moved into the top three of the points table (15 points), pushing MI down to fourth (14 points).

Chasing 178, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma looked in complete as Mumbai ended the powerplay at 58/0. The wonderful stand ended when Rohit (37 off 25) miscued a bit hit off Bishnoi towards long-on.

Kishan (59 off 39) went on to complete a well-deserved half-century but also fell to Bishnoi, pulling the leg-spinner to deep midwicket. “Impact Player” Thakur then dealt a massive blow to MI’s hopes, sending back Suryakumar Yadav (7), who dragged an attempted scoop back onto his stumps.

Nehal Wadhera (16) and Vishnu Vinod (2) fell to Mohsin Khan and Thakur respectively in their endeavor to up the ante. Tim David (32* off 19) resurrected the chase, striking three sixes and a four.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Impact Player Yash Thakur gets Suryakumar Yadav out 🤯



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-63



#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI As TIMELY as a wicket can get!Impact Player Yash Thakur gets Suryakumar Yadav out 🤯Follow the match As TIMELY as a wicket can get!Impact Player Yash Thakur gets Suryakumar Yadav out 🤯Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-63 #TATAIPL | #LSGvMI https://t.co/IUTJtKKPrS

With 11 needed off six balls, though, Mohsin bowled a sensational last over, conceding only five runs to eke out a crucial win for his team.

Stoinis’ brilliance lifts LSG to 177/3

A terrific knock by Stoinis (89* off 47) pushed Lucknow to a challenging total of 177/3 after they were asked to bat by Mumbai.

LSG made the bizarre move of dropping Kyle Mayers and opened the batting with the woefully out of form Deepak Hooda. The move backfired as the latter was out for five off seven balls.

Hooda premeditated a dance down the track to Jason Behrendorff and ended up dragging a delivery to mid-on. The MI bowler had two in two when Prerak Mankad (0) tentatively poked at one outside off stump and nicked the ball to the keeper.

LSG were three down for 35 when Piyush Chawla foxed Quinton de Kock (16) with his first delivery and induced an edge off a googly. Stoinis and skipper Krunal Pandya then led a fightback for the batting side.

Stoinis struck Hrithik Shokeen and Chawla for sixes in consecutive overs, while Krunal also launched the MI leg-spinner for a maximum over long-off at the start to 11th over. The duo lifted LSG to 117 by the end of the 16th over when their skipper was forced to retire hurt, following a mix-up over a tight run.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



This has been a splendid innings from



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-63



#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI A gigantic MAXIMUM to reach his fiftyThis has been a splendid innings from @MStoinis Follow the match A gigantic MAXIMUM to reach his fifty 💥This has been a splendid innings from @MStoinis 🙌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-63 #TATAIPL | #LSGvMI https://t.co/C4wSiSygTv

Stoinis then took charge of proceedings, clobbering Chris Jordan for two sixes and three fours in the 18th over. Two more maximums followed off consecutive deliveries from Behrendorff in penultimate over. Stoinis finished off the innings in style, launching the last ball from Akash Madhwal over the ropes.

LSG vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Stoinis was superb with the bat for LSG. His swashbuckling 89* gave his bowlers enough runs to defend. Bishnoi and Thakur claimed key scalps with the ball. Skipper Krunal scored a crucial 49 and was also economical with the ball.

For MI, pacer Behrendorff impressed with 2/30, while Kishan top-scored in the chase with 59.

Stoinis was named Player of the Match for his superb knock.

Poll : 0 votes