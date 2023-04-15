LSG vs PBKS Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 15th, 2023  

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The LSG vs PBKS match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, have won three out of their four matches and have a net run rate of +1.048. They will go into the game after beating Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket.

The Kings, on the other hand, started their campaign with wins over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). But they now need to get back to winning ways after losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for LSG vs PBKS. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) – 9 credits

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS. Courtesy: IPL

Shikhar Dhawan has been in exceptional form and you should pick him for the LSG vs PBKS match. He has scored 233 runs from four games at an average of 116.50 and a strike-rate of 146.54 with two half-centuries to his name. He registered a top score of an unbeaten 99 against SRH.

#2 Mark Wood (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Mark Wood of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

Mark Wood has breathed fire of late and you should pick him in your team for the LSG vs PBKS match. The pacer has picked up nine wickets from three games at an economy rate of 7.91. He also has a five-wicket haul to show for his efforts. Wood is also the only LSG bowler to bowl a maiden in the tournament.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 8.5 credits

Nicholas Pooran of LSG. Courtesy: IPL

Nicholas Pooran is currently the leading run-scorer for the Super Giants in the tournament. The left-handed batter has scored 141 runs from four games at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 220.31. He also hit a half-century off 15 balls in LSG’s previous game vs RCB.

