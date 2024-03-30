LSG vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30.

LSG went down to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in their opening game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. PBKS, meanwhile, began their campaign with a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals and went down by the same margin to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Lucknow bowled first after losing the toss against Rajasthan and conceded 193-4. They were in the hunt in the chase, with Nicholas Pooran (64* off 41) and KL Rahul (58 off 44) striking fifties, but finished on 173-6.

As for Punjab, they managed only 176-6, batting first against RCB. Virat Kohli (77 off 49) and Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) lifted Bengaluru to victory.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have met thrice in the IPL, with LSG winning two and Punjab one. In the last IPL game between the two teams, Lucknow won by 56 runs in Mohali.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have met once before at LSG's home ground - the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Punjab won the game by two wickets.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings matches

As mentioned earlier, there have been only three IPL games played between Lucknow and Punjab.

In their last clash during the 2023 edition, LSG put up 257-5 before restricting PBKS to 201. Marcus Stoinis was the Player of the Match for his 40-ball 72 and the wicket of Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan (1).

Here's a summary of the three Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings games:

LSG (257/5) beat PBKS (201) by 56 runs, April 28, 2023

PBKS (161/8) beat LSG (159/8) by 2 wickets, April 15, 2023

LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs, April 29, 2022