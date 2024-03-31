LSG vs PBKS highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 11

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) claimed their maiden win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with a 21-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

Lucknow won the toss and elected to bat first. They were off to a shaky start, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal falling cheaply. Senior batters Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran steadied the ship for the team, scoring 54 and 42, respectively.

Though LSG lost wickets at regular intervals in the death overs, Krunal Pandya stole the show with a quick-fire knock, remaining unbeaten on 43 off just 22 balls. Lucknow ultimately finished on 199/8, registering the highest ever total at the venue in IPL.

Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, bagging an impressive three-wicket haul.

PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow started the proceedings with a 102-run opening partnership.

However, Lucknow turned things around following the introduction of debutant pacer Mayank Yadav. He tormented the batters with his express pace and picked up three wickets to put his team in a commanding position.

Dhawan scored 70 runs for PBKS; however, his captain's knock went in vain as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat, their second of the season. With this victory, Lucknow have moved up to the fifth place in the points table, while Punjab occupy the sixth spot.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the LSG vs PBKS match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 21-year-old Mayank Yadav bowling the fastest ball of IPL 2024 so far

LSG's debutant pacer Mayank Yadav, was breathing fire right from his first over against PBKS. On the first ball of his second over, the talented youngster clocked 155.8 kph, the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2024 so far.

Yadav bowled at some serious pace, but what was good to see was that he was also very accurate. He backed his length ball and kept on hitting the same area consistently.

Expand Tweet

He surprised the Punjab batters with his pace and tight lines. With his spell, Yadav shifted the pendulum in Lucknow's favour by claiming the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma. He also conceded just 27 runs from his four overs.

#2 Arshdeep Singh having the last laugh in battle against KL Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul was used as an impact substitute by the team management for the contest, considering that he is making a comeback following an injury layoff.

The right-handed batter's battle against left-arm pacer Arshdeep Sing captivated the viewers as the two team India stars competed for bragging rights. Rahul struck the first blow, hitting a stunning six down the ground off the first ball of the fourth over.

He followed it by hitting a four over Arshdeep's head off the third ball. However, it was the pacer who had the last laugh, dismissing Rahul for 15 off the final ball of the same over.

It was a soft dismissal as Rahul perished while trying to guide a length delivery towards backward point. He couldn't get the placement right and ended up hitting it straight to Jonny Bairstow.

#3 Liam Livingstone hitting the spider cam in final over vs LSG

Liam Livingstone was Punjab's last hope in the run chase. However, he, too, was struggling with an injury and wasn't fully fit. Though he looked in some pain, he still hit a couple of big sixes.

PBKS required 41 runs to win off the last over. Livingstone started off the over by muscling Naveen-ul-Haq's delivery on the leg side. It appeared that the ball would easily clear the fence and go for a six.

Expand Tweet

However, Livingstone was unlucky as the ball hit the spider cam and it was later adjudged as a dead ball.