LSG vs RCB head-to-head stats for Eliminator, IPL 2022 Playoffs

The IPL 2022 Eliminator match will take place on May 25 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will battle the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The winner will secure a berth for the Qualifier 2 match, while the loser will be eliminated.

The Lucknow Super Giants were quite impressive during the league stage, where they registered nine wins in 14 matches. They could have finished second but missed out on a spot in the Qualifier 1 because of their inferior net run rate.

Nevertheless, LSG still have a chance to win the title in their first season. Ahead of their battle against RCB, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: LSG vs RCB head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead 1-0 in their head-to-head record against the Lucknow Super Giants. The two teams battled once during the league stage, where RCB emerged victorious by 18 runs.

Last 5 LSG vs RCB match results

Here is the summary of the only previous IPL 2022 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants:

RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, Apr 19

Last 5 match results of LSG at Eden Gardens

The Lucknow Super Giants have never played a match at the Eden Gardens.

Last 5 match results of RCB at Eden Gardens

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not played a match at the Eden Gardens in the last three years. In the last five seasons, they have played two games at this venue, registering one win and one defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here's a summary of their last two outings on this ground:

RCB (213/4) beat KKR (203/5) by 10 runs, Apr 19, 2019 KKR (177/6) beat RCB (176/7) by 4 wickets, Apr 8, 2018

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee