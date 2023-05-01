LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1. While LSG are second in the points table with 10 points from eight matches, RCB are sixth with eight points.

Lucknow will go into the match against Bangalore high on confidence after a terrific performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Batting first, they posted 257/5, the second-highest total in IPL history. Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40), Kyle Mayers (54 off 24), Ayush Badoni (43 off 24), and Nicolas Pooran (45 off 19) all played blazing knocks.

RCB went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 21 runs in their last match. Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga did well with the ball, but the rest struggled as KKR posted 200/5. In the chase, Bangalore were held to 179/8 despite Virat Kohli’s half-century.

Today's LSG vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and decided to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis said:

“Black soil, so there might be turn later on. It feels much better now.”

Josh Hazlewood has been picked in the playing XI and Anuj Rawat comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed. For LSG, Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in.

LSG vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.

Lucknow subs: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, Quinton De Kock, Prerak Mankad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangalore subs: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav.

Today's LSG vs RCB pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohan Gavaskar, since it is a black soil pitch, the bounce is relatively low. It may not be high-scoring but expect a bigger score than 145.

Today's LSG vs RCB match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

LSG vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Nand Kishore

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

