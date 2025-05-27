LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their final match of IPL 2025 against Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 27 in Lucknow. It is a crucial match for RCB because a win can help them earn a place in the Qualifier 1 game of the playoffs.

RCB have played brilliant cricket away from home this season. Before their match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 23, the Bengaluru-based franchise had not lost a single game outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. However, SRH ended that streak in Lucknow.

LSG will aim to replicate what SRH did and sign off on a winning note. Before LSG and RCB lock horns in IPL, here's a look at a short preview for this contest.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 70, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 27, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

Lucknow's pitch has been fantastic for batting of late. SunRisers Hyderabad produced a couple of excellent batting performances here this month. Bowlers may struggle to make an impact.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

The sky will be clear with periodic clouds when the LSG team hosts RCB for a match in Lucknow. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 33 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh (Impact Player), Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke and Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

