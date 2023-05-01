LSG vs RCB, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

With the games coming thick and fast, Match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

Lucknow trounced RCB in the reverse in a last-over thriller at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season.

Placed second in the points table with five wins in eight games, LSG have been flying high so far. They will enter the match on the back of a resounding win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game.

LSG scripted history when they posted a gigantic total of 257/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis (72) and Kyle Mayers (54) scored half-centuries as almost all the LSG batters made merry off some poor bowling by PBKS bowlers.

Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches with his breathtaking knock of 45 from 19 balls. This led LSG to amass the second-highest score in IPL history.

LSG then followed it up with a decent bowling performance, bundling out Punjab for 201 in the second innings. While Atharva Taide (66) scored his maiden IPL fifty, Yash Thakur took his career-best figures of 4/37.

RCB scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game vs KKR

RCB bowling scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

Unlike LSG, RCB endured a defeat in their previous IPL 2023 outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bangalore.

After being put in to bat first, KKR racked up 200 runs in their stipulated 20 overs. Jason Roy gave KKR a rapid start and scored his second consecutive IPL fifty. The Englishman top-scored with 56 off 29 deliveries.

For the third wicket, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana put up a fantastic 80-run partnership. Iyer scored 31 and the KKR captain played brilliantly for his 21-ball 48.

In the 18th over, Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice to get rid of both left-handers. After cameos from Rinku Singh (18 off 10) and David Wiese (12 off 3), the visitors touched the 200-run barrier.

RCB batting scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

RCB's chase got off to a flying start, with the home team scoring 30 runs in the first two overs. Suyash Sharma did a great job of applying pressure on the hosts by removing Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed during the powerplay.

Also losing his wicket for just five runs was the in-form Glenn Maxwell. After a strong start, Virat Kohli went on to score his 49th IPL fifty. However, Iyer's outstanding catch on the boundary cost him his wicket as well.

From there, the hosts' position only got worse as they continued to lose wickets at crucial moments, eventually scoring just 179/8.

The Royal Challengers will now look to redeem themselves in their clash against LSG and put their best foot forward to get back to the winning ways.

Poll : 0 votes