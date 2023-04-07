LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and IPL records

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will return to the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium for a match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 7. Both teams are coming off a defeat in their previous IPL 2023 matches and will look to return to winning ways.

LSG started their season with a victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) at home but suffered a defeat in the away fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, SRH lost their season opener at home against Rajasthan Royals.

Before the LSG vs SRH match starts, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Lucknow.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records & stats

Lucknow has hosted only one IPL match so far, where the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Delhi Capitals comfortably. The pitch looked a bit difficult for batting. Except for big hitters Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran, none of the batters could make much of an impact in that game.

Mark Wood stunned the Delhi Capitals batters with his express pace. He scalped a five-wicket haul in his four-over spell. SRH also have an express pace bowler in Umran Malik.

Ahead of tonight's match, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium:

IPL matches played: 1.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 0.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 73 - Kyle Mayers (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Highest team score: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Lowest team score: 143/9 - Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 193.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch report

As mentioned ahead, the pitch in Lucknow is not that easy for batting. Batters need to work hard to score runs on this surface. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to get tougher to bat on.

The captain winning the toss may look to bat first, put runs on the board and try to defend the total. Anything above 170 should be a defendable score on this track.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals in their last IPL match at this venue. The Lucknow-based franchise scored 193 runs in their 20 overs, riding on a fifty from Kyle Mayers.

In reply, DC finished with 143/9, losing by 50 runs. Pace bowler Mark Wood bagged five wickets in four overs for LSG.

Eighteen sixes were hit in the 40 overs of that contest. A total of 15 wickets fell in the game, with pacers taking 11 of them.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 193/6 (Kyle Mayers 73, Khaleel Ahmed 2/30) beat Delhi Capitals 143/9 (David Warner 56, Mark Wood 5/14) by 50 runs.

