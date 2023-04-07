LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and have chosen to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 7.

Both teams have made a few changes to their playing XI, given that they are coming from the back of a defeat.

LSG fast bowler Mark Wood is missing out due to flu, while Avesh Khan has also been ruled out with a small niggle. Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq have been included in the playing XI.

SRH, on the other hand, have also made two changes. Skipper Aiden Markram will start alongside batter Anmolpreet Singh.

Both sides have announced five substitutes, one of whom can come in as an Impact Player at any stage of the game.

Here is the list of Impact players in today's match:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, and Marco Jansen.

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Avesh Khan.

Speaking at the toss, SRH captain Aiden Markram stressed that his side are all charged up to put the campaign back on track.

"We want to bat first tonight," Markram said. "The boys are all geared up to go. There's not much that I can ask for as a captain than the sort of commitment that the lads have shown so far. We want to put up a big score and put some pressure on Lucknow."

LSG captain KL Rahul, meanwhile, stressed that they want to keep the momentum going.

"It's too early to say anything about the pitch," he said. "The other day, when we played here, I felt that it was going to be a high-scoring game, but it did not turn out to be that way. We are doing well and would like to continue the momentum."

LSG vs SRH Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ravi Bishnoi.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Adil Rashid.

