LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7.

LSG have had a mixed start to IPL 2023, winning and losing one game apiece. SRH, meanwhile, suffered a 72-run drubbing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening encounter.

Lucknow went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 12 runs in a high-scoring encounter in their last match. Their bowlers conceded 217/7 bowling first despite Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood claiming three wickets each.

LSG batted reasonably well in response but had too much to chase. In the end, they were held to 205/7. Kyle Mayers scored his second consecutive fifty, but the team will be looking forward to some runs from skipper KL Rahul.

SRH had a forgettable match against RR. Their bowlers conceded over 200 runs as Rajasthan’s first three batters scored half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal then claimed 4/17 as Hyderabad were held to 131/8.

Abdul Samad top-scored for SRH with 32*, but the match was well beyond the chasing side’s reach before he came into bat. The availability of skipper Aiden Markram should boost the team.

Today's LSG vs SRH toss result

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat. Skipper Aiden Markram said:

“The wicket looks dry. Ideally we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited.”

Markram’s return is one of two changes in SRH playing XI. For LSG, Mark Wood is down with the flu and misses out. Avesh Khan is not in the side as well.

LSG vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Today's LSG vs SRH pitch report

According to Simon Doull and Simon Katich, in black soil, there is less pace and bounce. There are fewer blades of grass on the surface. There shouldn't be any dew as well. There should be less spin compared to a red-soil wicket.

Today's LSG vs SRH match players list

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy.

LSG vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

