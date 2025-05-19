LSG vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are out. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are almost out. When the Super Giants host the Orange Army at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 19, they will need to fight with every bit of strength they have to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Luckily for LSG, they have no real overseas availability issues for now. Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran are expected to feature, while the fourth overseas slot could be a toss-up between David Miller and the newly signed Will O'Rourke.

Meanwhile, SRH could be without Travis Head, who is recovering from illness. Wiaan Mulder hasn't returned to the IPL, but that shouldn't bother the franchise too much. Pat Cummins will lead Hyderabad, who don't have much to play for and can afford to experiment with their bench and playing combinations.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Will O'Rourke, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

IPL 2025: LSG on the brink of elimination against unpredictable SRH

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

The two teams are pretty evenly matched on paper. Had Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma been fit to take on the LSG bowling, which has been shambolic in the powerplay this year, SRH might've been the runaway favorites. Now, however, we seem to have a level playing field.

Hyderabad's powerplay bowling has been nothing to write home about either, but Cummins' brilliant new-ball burst had the Delhi Capitals (DC) in all sorts of trouble not too long ago. If he can see the back of Markram and Marsh early, SRH could be in an excellent position to expose LSG's questionable middle order.

It's worth mentioning that many players in the SRH side, including Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, are due match-defining performances. If they come to the party, Lucknow's bowling attack could be under serious pressure through the powerplay and the middle overs.

This is a tough contest to call, and the pitch at the Ekana Stadium will likely have a big role to play. On the whole, SRH might have a slight edge.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 61 of IPL 2025.

