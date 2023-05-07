Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans for Match 51 of IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

The Super Giants are on the back of a washout at home against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have since notched up two more points. LSG are currently placed third in the standings but could move to second with a win against the defending champions owing to their superior net run rate.

However, they will be without regular skipper KL Rahul, who has been ruled out of the tournament. Krunal Pandya will lead Lucknow in his absence, but the batting lineup looks rather thin at the top.

Here is LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 51 of IPL 2023 against GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs GT: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Nicholas Pooran will have increased responsibility on his shoulders

LSG opened with Manan Vohra and played Karan Sharma in their previous game against CSK, but that might not work out against a quality GT bowling lineup. New signing Karun Nair is bound to be rusty and might not be a realistic option either.

The Super Giants might have no choice but to finally bring in Quinton de Kock, sacrificing an overseas bowler in the process. Naveen-ul-Haq could make way despite his promising performances, with Avesh Khan being an option off the bench to make up for the Afghan pacer's absence.

Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have nailed down their spots in the side, while LSG seem reluctant to lose faith in Marcus Stoinis. So if they want to beef up their batting lineup, De Kock and Avesh for Naveen and Vohra might be their best course of action.

An opening partnership of De Kock and Mayers will be vulnerable against off-spin, but Lucknow aren't exactly spoilt for choice right now. While they may not want to switch Vohra and Karan out after just one game, it's hard to see the domestic duo succeed against the likes of Mohammad Shami.

Amit Mishra has largely been used at home in IPL 2023, while Krishnappa Gowtham might also not have a role to play against a right-hander heavy Titans batting unit. Prerak Mankad has been part of the impact subs list but hasn't really gotten an opportunity to shine.

The returning Mohsin Khan, who didn't get the chance to bowl against Chennai, could partner Avesh and Yash Thakur in the pace attack, with Stoinis serving as the fourth seamer. Ravi Bishnoi could join forces with his captain in the spin attack.

Given the resources at LSG's disposal, the following lineup could be fielded on Sunday.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 51 of IPL 2023: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur.

Impact player candidates: Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham.

