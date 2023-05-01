Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XIs for Match 43 of IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 43 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 1.

The Super Giants are currently placed second in the standings, with 10 points from eight matches. The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, are sixth with eight points from an equal number of games. The last time these two teams met, Lucknow came out on top in a last-ball thriller.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 43 of IPL 2023 between LSG and RCB.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs RCB: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

LSG's middle order features several big hitters

LSG have made a few changes in the bowling department over the season. Naveen-ul-Haq seems to be keeping Mark Wood out of the playing XI, and the same could continue against RCB as well.

Kyle Mayers has nailed down a spot at the top of the order. While Marcus Stoinis' finger injury might create an opportunity for Quinton de Kock to enter the fray, the Super Giants might not want to shuffle things around much.

Amit Mishra has been used as an impact sub throughout the campaign and is expected to play a big role against the Royal Challengers. Krishnappa Gowtham is another candidate to come in. Otherwise, the home side could stick to a safe combination.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 43 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham.

LSG vs RCB: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli could find it difficult to score runs in Lucknow

RCB are all set to receive a welcome boost, with Josh Hazlewood all set to return from a heel injury that has kept him out of action for quite some time now. The Aussie pacer should replace David Willey in the playing XI.

Bangalore's spin-hitting is still a problem despite Mahipal Lomror seeming to come into his own of late. A promotion for Suyash Prabhudessai could be in order, with RCB having made several wrong tactical decisions throughout the campaign thus far.

Karn Sharma is a candidate to beef up the spin department in Lucknow. Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga might be able to do the job, though.

Faf du Plessis and Harshal Patel have been alternating as impact players, with their respective rib and finger injuries keeping them from playing a full part. That could continue in Lucknow, with no official word on their availability.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 43 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Impact player candidates: Harshal Patel, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma.

