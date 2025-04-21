Making sense of RCB's spotless away run in IPL 2025

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) search for their elusive IPL title, their journey through the 2025 season has been one of a kind. Never one to historically dominate at home, RCB has ensured that dubious tag remains with losses in all three games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, their incredible run away from home has taken the league by storm. RCB made it five wins in a row in away games with their latest win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on April 21.

It is only the third time RCB has won five away games in a single IPL season, and they have achieved the feat this season without tasting a defeat. Rajat Patidar's side may be one of the few elated with not playing the playoffs and final at home if they finish in the top four.

Teams across sports have historically treated home-court advantage as gospel, with the IPL no different. Most franchises base their auction strategies and build their squad to achieve home dominance before focusing elsewhere.

It begs the question of how RCB has such an inverted home and road record from the usual this season.

As hard as it may be to make complete sense of RCB's away dominance, here are a few factors that have potentially influenced the same.

# 1 Positive psychological effect of instantly breaking long-standing droughts

RCB's first three wins of the IPL 2025 season - all away from home, counted for more than two points if seen from a broader lens. Their first win came in the season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

As impressive as the win was in isolation, the finer details seemingly added so much to the RCB players' morale. They were down and out of the contest at one stage, with KKR rolling at 107/1 in the tenth over.

To come back from such a precarious situation and complete a comfortable seven-wicket win in the 17th over instantly instilled belief into the RCB setup. Yet, that was only the appetizer to what came next.

RCB's confidence almost assuredly must have skyrocketed when they dethroned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai in their next outing. It was RCB's first win against CSK in Chennai since 2008, breaking a seemingly unbreakable 17-year drought.

Each incredible away win was a stepping stone in confidence levels for the next, as RCB broke another decade-long losing drought by defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time since 2015.

Three consecutive away wins that broke long-standing droughts meant those games became the new comforts of home for RCB, and their next two away wins over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) come off as no surprise.

Yet, the comeback win at Eden Gardens and especially the hammering of CSK in Chennai potentially propelled RCB's belief, psyche, and morale to invincible levels. And what has followed since is possibly a result of such a start in away matches.

# 2 The 'Unknown' of away conditions

The RCB batters have seemingly played with an assumption that 200 was a bare minimum in their home games. Unfortunately, such a thought has led to the side failing miserably with the bat in their three home losses, thanks to surprisingly bowler-friendly conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season.

However, the home struggles, with the clarity that occasionally stems from the 'Unknown' have helped RCB in their away games. Instead of going with preconceived notions, the RCB batters have played with a more traditional approach of assessing conditions alien to them in away games.

With a lineup full of x-factor players that can score fast and big once set, keeping wickets intact has helped RCB post above-par first-innings totals and chase down totals.

RCB have chased targets of 175 twice and 159 once without breaking a sweat in their away matches while also posting 231 and 196 in Mumbai and Chennai batting first. Meanwhile, the slam-bang approach at home from the get-go has seen them not cross 170 even once in three innings.

# 3 The Kohli factor

The 'Virat Kohli' factor has always played its part in RCB wins and losses, and this season has been no different. In a side filled with audacious stroke-makers, Kohli's role was doubly important for RCB this season.

As impressive as his overall IPL 2025 numbers are, with 322 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 100, there is a massive gap between his home and away performances.

The 36-year-old has scored only 30 runs in his three home games at a dismal average of 10. On the other hand, Kohli has been a road warrior for RCB this season, with 292 runs in five matches at a stunning average of 146, including four half-centuries.

These numbers make it crystal clear that RCB have gone as far as Kohli has carried them this season. He has been Bradman-esque in their away games, resulting in an unbeaten streak of five.

