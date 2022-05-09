"Marriage is working for him" - Moeen Ali lauds Devon Conway after 3rd consecutive IPL fifty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali showered praise on Devon Conway, who produced yet another scintillating batting performance as the defending champions thrashed the Delhi Capitals by 91 runs on Sunday.

Conway has emerged as an able replacement for Faf du Plessis, who is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season. After a poor start to IPL 2022, the Kiwi batter warmed the benches for a few matches before traveling to South Africa for his wedding.

Since his return, Conway has been in superb form, scoring three consecutive half-centuries. Throwing light on his purple patch at the end of the game, Moeen Ali jokingly suggested that the marriage has been working out well for the opener.

Speaking in a video shared by CSK on their social media handles, the English cricketer said:

"Yeah, obviously marriage is working for him and he is doing well ever since. Look, he is somebody who gets a lot of runs, he is a run-getter and him and Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) have started getting partnerships which we need, which we needed obviously after Faf (Du Plessis) leaving or going. It's great going forward and he's a brilliant player, he's got great shots. It's been really well and I'm really happy for him."

The 30-year-old marked his return with an unbeaten 85 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and followed it up with another fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Sunday, Devon Conway was absolutely at his best, scoring 87 against Delhi Capitals. Riding on his brilliant knock, the Super Kings posted 209 runs on the board, which proved to be too much for Rishabh Pant and Co. as they fell short by 91 runs.

"I try and pick his brain" - Moeen Ali on his encounter with MS Dhoni

The 34-year-old all-rounder has been part of the Chennai-based franchise since last season. He played a vital role as CSK lifted their fourth IPL title in 2021. Moeen has continued the good run this year and has been handy with both bat and ball.

Moeen Ali, who picked up a three-wicket haul against the Capitals, opened up on his relationship with MS Dhoni, saying that he tries to understand the nitty-gritty of the game from the legendary skipper.

He added:

"It's a great opportunity for me because obviously he's coming in and I try and pick up a lot of things as a captain when I go back home. So we chat about what type of bowlers we have and all that and then bowling obviously for him is to tell me what wicket it is and how to bowl and stuff so he as everybody knows he is amazing so I try and pick his brain as much as I can."

Moeen will hope to continue the good work as Chennai aim to win their remaining matches and end the season on a high.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava