"Mere liye bohot special hai" - When Virat Kohli revealed the significance of his jersey number [Watch]

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli had once revealed the significane of his jersey number. Kohli's jersey number is 18, which has a special value in his life, as mentioned by the cricketer himself.

Ad

During his appearance on a show, Virat Kohli revealed that he had gotten the number 18 as his jersey number when he came into the Indian team during his Under-19 days. He also added that his father passed away on December 18, after which he got the same number as his jersey number, which makes it special.

"Jo ek cheez jiske liye maine puri zindagi mehnat kari hai, meri Indian team ki jersey. Yeh number jo hai 18, mujhe jab Indian team me mai U-19 cricket mai aya, mujhe pehle din aake yahi number mila. My father away on the 18th of December aur uske baad yeh incident hua, toh yeh number mere liye bohot special hai. Kuch na kuch connection toh hai. Mere life ka sabse ek jo significant incident hai mere dimaag mai, woh aur ek Indian team ki jersey ka number," he said.

Ad

Trending

(The one thing I have worked hard all my life for is my Indian team jersey. The number 18, when I came into the Indian team in U-19 cricket, the very first day I got this number. My father away on the 18th of December and this incident happened after that, so this number is very special for me. There is some connection. One of the most significant incidents of my life that is in my mind and one the Indian team jersey number)

Ad

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on Instagram below -

Ad

Virat Kohli's IPL 2025 form and retirement rumors

Virat Kohli is currently a part of RCB in the IPL 2025 season. However, the tournament has been suspended for a week at the moment. The star batter displayed brilliant form in the matches that happened so far.

He scored 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46. The right-hander also scored seven half-centuries, all of which came in a winning cause, showing his solid form with the bat.

Ad

As the tournament has come to a temporary halt, rumors are now coming in of Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket. Multiple reports state that the batter has expressed his desire to quit Test cricket to the BCCI.

While there has been no official announcement just as yet, it could be a significant blow for India with Rohit Sharma just having retired from Test cricket and an important five-match series coming up against England in England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More