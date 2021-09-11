IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) have a tough choice to make for the fourth overseas spot in the playing XI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), will face Chennai Super Kings on September 19th to kick off the second phase of the 2021 IPL.

MI currently sit fourth in the points table with four wins in seven matches. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise are still among the favorites to win the 2021 edition regardless of their slow start.

MI have one of the strongest sides in the competition. However, there was a lot of uncharacteristic chopping and changing in the first phase of the 2021 IPL. So much so that MI couldn't nail down a player for the 4th overseas spot. They had the likes of Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Jimmy Nesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile all going in and out.

MI even went with just three overseas players for a couple of games, showing how the team management couldn't zero in on a player for the fourth overseas spot. The five-time IPL champions could face the same problems in the second phase of the competition.

MI's fourth overseas spot dilemma

The conditions in the UAE are arguably more suited to this MI team. In IPL 2020, the franchise dominated from the get-go and maybe familiar surroundings will help the team management in making a decision.

The safest choice will be the experienced Nathan Coulter-Nile, who formed a huge part of last year's winning team. The Australian bowling all-rounder will be more potent on the UAE pitches, like he was last year. Pace and bounce are his forte and under the lights in the cool conditions of UAE, there is always something for the fast bowlers who bend their backs.

Game changer - Nathan Coulter Nile.



Game was drifting away from Mumbai and NCN took the wicket of Pant. If MI wins, MOM winning performance and completes his spell with 2/29 from 4 overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020

In IPL 2020, Coulter-Nile picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just 7.92. For a third-choice fast bowler, those aren't bad numbers at all. He also possesses a mean bottom hand and can send the ball into the stands at will, adding some necessary depth to the batting department.

The fact that he can bat gives him an edge over the likes of Adam Milne and Marco Jansen. Going into the tournament, he should be the first choice for the 4th overseas spot as he adds balance to this MI team.

Making a case for Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav has been a player MI have used really well. He has come in for specific match-ups or due to the pitch conditions and Rohit Sharma has used him brilliantly.

Jayant Yadav is literally a nightmare for Delhi Capitals - #MI will keep on buying him and only to play against DC. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2021

Yadav could make the playing XI ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile but that would be dictated by the conditions on hand. If spin is going to play a huge part then MI can go with three overseas players. They can then add the 31-year-old alongside Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya to make up the three spinners.

The UAE pitches have been high-scoring in recent times but when they go through some wear and tear, the ball starts gripping just that little bit more and spinners come into play. The same was evident in the low-scoring thriller between Royal Challengers Banglore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. The duo of Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal threatened to blow the Sunrisers away. But SRH hung on to win the match.

The pitches will slow down as the competition progresses. If Rohit Sharma and the team management are happy with Krunal and Chahar as their two frontline spinners then Nathan Coulter-Nile becomes the favorite to play. But if they aren't, they have a choice to make, with Jayant Yadav as a great option.

