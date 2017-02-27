MI IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Mumbai Indians' fixtures

Full list of matches for Mumbai Indians in the 2017 IPL season.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL twice (2013 and 2015)

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will stake claim to become the most successful IPL side by going for their third title in the 2017 IPL, the tenth edition of the extravagant T20 tournament. Led by Rohit Sharma, who will most certainly recover from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for quite a while, the Mumbai Indians, winners in 2013 and 2015, will begin their campaign against the Rising Pune Supergiant at Pune on the 6th of April.

The side retained as many as 20 players for the 2017 edition, holding back the likes of Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh, players who have been a vital cog in the team for a number of seasons. In the 2017 auction, they bought Karn Sharma for Rs. 3.2 crore, their most expensive signing. Also roped in were former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, as well as domestic star K Gowtham, both of whom were purchased for Rs. 2 crore.

The final squad of the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2017 is:

Rohit Sharma (c), Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma, Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, K Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya, Asela Gunaratne and Nicholas Pooran.

Here’s their complete schedule for the 2017 IPL:

Date Match Venue Time (IST) April 6, 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 April 9 , 2017 Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 April 12, 2017 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 April 14, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00 April 16, 2017 Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Lions Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00 April 20, 2017 Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 20:00 April 22 , 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 16:00 April 24, 2017 Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 April 29 , 2017 Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00 May 1, 2017 Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00 May 6, 2017 Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 May 8, 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 May 11 , 2017 Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 May 13 , 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00



PLAYOFFS