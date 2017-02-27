Write an Article

MI IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Mumbai Indians' fixtures

Full list of matches for Mumbai Indians in the 2017 IPL season.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL twice (2013 and 2015)

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will stake claim to become the most successful IPL side by going for their third title in the 2017 IPL, the tenth edition of the extravagant T20 tournament. Led by Rohit Sharma, who will most certainly recover from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for quite a while, the Mumbai Indians, winners in 2013 and 2015, will begin their campaign against the Rising Pune Supergiant at Pune on the 6th of April.

The side retained as many as 20 players for the 2017 edition, holding back the likes of Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh, players who have been a vital cog in the team for a number of seasons. In the 2017 auction, they bought Karn Sharma for Rs. 3.2 crore, their most expensive signing. Also roped in were former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, as well as domestic star K Gowtham, both of whom were purchased for Rs. 2 crore.

The final squad of the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2017 is:
Rohit Sharma (c), Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma, Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, K Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya, Asela Gunaratne and Nicholas Pooran.

Here’s their complete schedule for the 2017 IPL:

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

April 6,

2017

Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

20:00

April 9 , 2017

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00

April 12, 2017

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00

April 14, 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

16:00

April 16, 2017

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

16:00

April 20, 2017

Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

20:00

April 22 , 2017

Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

16:00

April 24, 2017

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00

April 29 , 2017

Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

20:00

May 1, 2017

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

16:00

May 6,  2017

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00

May 8, 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00

May 11 , 2017

Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00

May  13 ,   2017

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00


PLAYOFFS

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

May 16 , 2017

Qualifier 1

TBA

20:00

May 17 ,2017

Eliminator

TBA

20:00

May 19, 2017

Qualifier 2

TBA

20:00

May 21

Final

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00

