MI IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Mumbai Indians' fixtures
Full list of matches for Mumbai Indians in the 2017 IPL season.
Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will stake claim to become the most successful IPL side by going for their third title in the 2017 IPL, the tenth edition of the extravagant T20 tournament. Led by Rohit Sharma, who will most certainly recover from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for quite a while, the Mumbai Indians, winners in 2013 and 2015, will begin their campaign against the Rising Pune Supergiant at Pune on the 6th of April.
The side retained as many as 20 players for the 2017 edition, holding back the likes of Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh, players who have been a vital cog in the team for a number of seasons. In the 2017 auction, they bought Karn Sharma for Rs. 3.2 crore, their most expensive signing. Also roped in were former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, as well as domestic star K Gowtham, both of whom were purchased for Rs. 2 crore.
The final squad of the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2017 is:
Rohit Sharma (c), Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Jitesh Sharma, Tim Southee, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, K Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya, Asela Gunaratne and Nicholas Pooran.
Download MI schedule free PDF document
Here’s their complete schedule for the 2017 IPL:
Date
Match
Venue
Time (IST)
April 6,
2017
Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
20:00
April 9 , 2017
Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20:00
April 12, 2017
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20:00
April 14, 2017
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
16:00
April 16, 2017
Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Lions
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
16:00
April 20, 2017
Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
20:00
April 22 , 2017
Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
16:00
April 24, 2017
Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20:00
April 29 , 2017
Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
20:00
May 1, 2017
Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
16:00
May 6, 2017
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20:00
May 8, 2017
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00
May 11 , 2017
Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20:00
May 13 , 2017
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00
PLAYOFFS
Date
Match
Venue
Time (IST)
May 16 , 2017
Qualifier 1
TBA
20:00
May 17 ,2017
Eliminator
TBA
20:00
May 19, 2017
Qualifier 2
TBA
20:00
May 21
Final
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00