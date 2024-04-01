MI Predicted Playing 11 and Impact Subs vs RR for Match 14 of IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 14 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

Winless in two games, the five-time champions are still searching for their ideal combination and need to turn things around immediately. With that mind, they might need to make wholesale changes against the Royals if they are to get off the mark in IPL 2024.

Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to be sidelined for Mumbai. Nevertheless, there are other ways in which they can offset the star batter's absence.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Here is MI's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 14 of IPL 2024 against RR.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (wk)

Expand Tweet

MI have a settled opening combination at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma has looked good in IPL 2024 and has chipped in with a couple of important cameos, while Ishan Kishan hit a few big ones in the last game.

The duo will have their task cut out against Trent Boult and potentially Nandre Burger as well.

Middle Order: Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd

Expand Tweet

It's still early signs, but Naman Dhir has been one of the finds of IPL 2024. Batting at No. 3, the youngster has played a few delightful shots and made the world take notice of his ability. He should continue in the same role and offer an off-spin option if needed.

Without Suryakumar, MI tried to plug that hole with Dewald Brevis in the first game before opting for a more powerful option in Romario Shepherd against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shepherd looked good in a brief cameo and given how the bowlers fared, having an extra option won't be the worst idea for Hardik.

So it could be in Mumbai's best interests to bench Brevis and bring in the talented Nehal Wadhera, who is yet to feature for the franchise in IPL 2024. He could make up the top five along with Tilak Varma, who was the side's top scorer in the previous game.

Captain Hardik Pandya and big-hitting batter Tim David will round off MI's batting lineup. The former's ideal batting position is yet to be ascertained, though.

Lower Order: Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla

Expand Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee will continue to be MI's premier fast bowlers. For the third quick, though, Mumbai have some thinking to do.

Luke Wood played the opening game before being sidelined by an injury. His replacement, young Kwena Maphaka, showed immense promise but was carted around the park in Hyderabad. The young South African might need a little more time before he can be considered regularly at the IPL level.

So MI could therefore turn to Nuwan Thushara, who was excellent for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league. If the Sri Lankan can partner Bumrah at the death, Hardik will have a lot more flexibility with his bowling options in the middle overs.

Piyush Chawla has been off the boil in IPL 2024, but MI could give him a long rope because of his exploits last year. Shams Mulani, who has offered virtually nothing in both departments, might not be of much use on the true Wankhede surface.

MI's predicted playing XII (inc impact sub): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara.

Other impact sub candidates: Shivalik Sharma, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Anshul Kamboj, Vishnu Vinod.