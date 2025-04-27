MI Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 45 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the penultimate game of the Revenge Week in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. It is the reverse fixture between the two sides.

Earlier this season, LSG hosted MI, where the Super Giants won by 12 runs. Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53) smacked a half-century each for LSG in that game. MI will be keen to break the opening stand between Marsh and Markram early in Mumbai. The home team will also aim to avenge their previous defeat against LSG.

Before Hardik Pandya comes out for the toss with his team sheet, here's a look at the predicted playing XI of the Mumbai Indians for the match against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

MI Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 45 of IPL 2025

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Star opener Rohit Sharma has returned to form in IPL 2025. He has starred in Mumbai Indians' last two wins over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring a half-century in both games. MI fans will hope that the Hitman continues his top form and completes a hat-trick of half-centuries on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton has been a little inconsistent. A big knock is around the corner for the South Africa-based wicketkeeper batter, and perhaps, he can destroy the Lucknow Super Giants bowling department on April 27.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, and Mitchell Santner

The Mumbai Indians have been quite flexible with their batting lineup, which is why it is tough to predict which batter will bat at which position. However, the quartet of Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and captain Hardik Pandya should bat in the positions from No. 3 to No. 6.

Naman Dhir will continue playing the finisher's role. Mitchell Santner's presence will provide more depth to the MI batting lineup. Santner can also make a huge difference in the game with his left-arm spin. In the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, the Kiwi all-rounder conceded only 19 runs in his four-over spell.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult stunned the SunRisers Hyderabad batters with their excellent new-ball spell at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on April 23. The two new-ball bowlers scalped four wickets in the space of 25 balls to leave SRH reeling at 13/4 in the fifth over.

Boult and Chahar will retain their places. Completing the playing XI will be Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer is reckoned by many as the best T20 bowler in the world. It is quite challenging for any batter to attack Bumrah, which is why Hardik Pandya will rely on him in the death overs against LSG.

Impact Player Options - Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar

Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar will likely be the Impact Sub options for MI in this IPL game. One of them should come in for Rohit Sharma when MI bowl. Depending on the conditions, MI can go with spinner Puthur or fast bowler Kumar.

