MI Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 69 of IPL 2025 ft. Tilak Varma & Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 69 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, May 26. The encounter has been moved to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur following the revised schedule.
A top-two spot is on the line for both teams. If Hardik Pandya and Co. come out on top, they will secure a berth in Qualifier 1. While many of their overseas stars will leave the camp during the playoffs, they are expected to have a full squad to choose from to take on Punjab.
MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.
On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 69 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)
MI have stuck by the same opening combination throughout IPL 2025. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton will take first strike for the five-time IPL champions, with both of them having a serious challenge ahead of them in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.
Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks
Mumbai haven't made any changes to their middle order throughout the competition. Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form, while Will Jacks has chipped in with both bat and ball when needed.
Although Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya have blown hot and cold, Naman Dhir's lower-order contributions have ensured that MI always have firepower and depth. Tilak and Hardik will want to get back to their best against PBKS.
Lower Order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mitchell Santner turned the game with a three-fer in the last fixture and should retain his place in the side ahead of Corbin Bosch. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar will continue to man the pace attack.
Impact Player Options - Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma
MI could choose between Ashwani Kumar and Karn Sharma to be the impact player depending on the conditions. Jaipur is expected to have a bit in it for the spinners, so Karn is the favorite.
