MI released players 2023: Full list of players released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL Auction 

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have released a total of 13 players ahead of the mini-auction next month. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side.

The skipper has been retained by MI, who are aiming for a huge squad revamp following their rock-bottom finish last season. They have a total of ₹20.55 crore remaining in their purse, in addition to the ₹5 crore, which each franchise has received.

Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, and Basil Thampi have all been released by the franchise.

The majority of the released players are bowlers, with the side looking to build a whole new bowling attack around Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. The leg-spin duo of Markande and M. Ashwin also face the ax, indicating that the franchise will aim to go for spinners at the mini-auction, with Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya being the additional options.

The franchise are currently in a transition phase after a major rejig due to the mega-auction. They finished bottom of the points table for the first time in a season marred by a record dreadful start, injuries, poor form, and more.

However, with several of their new players like Tim David and Tristan Stubbs finding their stride, along with the highly anticipated return of Archer, MI are on the lookout to head to the opposite end of the table in the forthcoming season.

The IPL 2023 will see Pollard serve as the batting coach for the side following his decision to retire from the IPL. It opened up ₹6 crore in Mumbai's purse. They have also acquired the services of left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff in a trade move from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MI released players list

Kieron Pollard (₹ 6 crore), Riley Meredith (₹1 crore), Daniel Sams (2.6 crore), Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills (1.5 crore), Sanjay Yadav (50 lakh) , Aryan Juyal (20 lakh), Mayank Markande (65 lakh) , Murugan Ashwin (1.6 crore), Rahul Buddhi (20 lakh) , Anmolpreet Singh (20 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (1.3 crore) and Basil Thampi (30 lakh)

