MI's top 3 wins over CSK at Chepauk

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 8, CSK came up with a dominating performance to crush MI by seven wickets. A good bowling performance restricted Mumbai to 157/8 after which Ajinkya Rahane (61 off 27) starred in a comprehensive win for Chennai.

Look at their recent form CSK have lost their last two matches [excluding the washout against LSG). MI, on their hand, have chased down 200-plus to win their last two games.

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai Indians have a 20-15 lead over Chennai Super Kings. The five-time champions have dominated CSK in Chennai as well. Chennai defeated Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 2008 and 2010. However, MI have won the last five clashes at Chepauk against CSK.

As Mumbai and Chennai resume their rivalry, we look back at MI's top three wins over CSK at Chepauk.

#3 IPL 2015

Hardik Pandya played some terrific knocks for Mumbai Indians. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians got the better of Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in match number 43 of IPL 2015.

CSK batted first after winning the toss but only managed to put up 158/5 on the board. MS Dhoni top-scored with 39* off 22, while Pawan Negi contributed 36* off 17.

MI got off to a terrific start in the chase as their openers Parthiv Patel (45 off 32) and Lendl Simmons (38 off 31) added 84 for the first wicket in 10.1 overs. Pollard was run-out for 1, while skipper Rohit was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo for 18 off 22.

At 125/4 at the start of the 18th over, CSK were very much in the game. However, Ambati Rayudu (34* off 19) and Hardik Pandya (21* off eight) ensured victory for MI in 19.2 overs.

With 30 needed off the last two overs, Hardik clubbed Negi for three sixes to completely swing the momentum of the match.

#2 IPL 2013

Kieron Pollard won numerous games for Mumbai. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by nine runs in a low-scoring game during the 2013 edition.

MI batted first and started poorly, losing their first three wickets for just 41 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was trapped lbw by Dirk Nannes for a golden duck, while Ricky Ponting (6) and Rohit Sharma (8) also perished cheaply.

Dinesh Karthik contributed a handy 37 off 25, but it was Kieron Pollard who lifted the team’s morale with an attacking 57* in 38 balls, a knock studded with fours and five sixes. Harbhajan Singh also chipped in with a run-a-ball 21* as MI finished on a competitive 148/6.

CSK stumbled in the chase, losing half their side for 66 by the 13th over. Skipper Dhoni single-handedly kept his side in the hunt, smashing 51 off 26 balls with the aid of five fours and three sixes.

Chennai needed 12 off the last over bowled by Munaf Patel (3/29), but Dhoni fell off the first ball, with Pollard taking a brilliant catch on the boundary to seal the fate of the game.

#1 IPL 2019 (Qualifier 1)

Suryakumar Yadav batting during the 2019 Qualifier match. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians got the better of Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Qualifier 1 during the IPL 2019 edition.

CSK decided to bat after winning the toss, but MI’s bowling outfit did a great job of restricting Dhoni and Co. to 131/4. Faf du Plessis (6), Shane Watson (10), and Suresh Raina (5) all fell cheaply.

Murali Vijay contributed a run-a-ball 26, but it needed an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 66 between Rayudu (42* off 37) and Dhoni (37* off 29) to lift Chennai to a somewhat competitive score. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar stood out for Mumbai with figures of 2/14.

CSK’s total proved to be hugely inadequate for MI, who eased past the target in 18.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star in the chase, remaining unbeaten on 71 off 54 balls. His wonderful knock featured 10 fours as Chennai succumbed to yet another defeat against Mumbai at Chepauk.

