CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings today. It is the second afternoon game of IPL 2023 at this venue.

Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in the previous afternoon match in Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led outfit will be keen to return to winning ways on their home ground against the Mumbai Indians today.

Before this IPL 2023 match starts, here's a look at the pitch history of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

The pitch in Chennai is known for helping the spinners, but in this season, teams have managed to score big totals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the last game on this ground, the Chennai Super Kings scored 200 runs in the first innings. Punjab Kings chased the 201-run target with four wickets in hand.

Fans should expect a batting-friendly wicket in Chennai today. On that note, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Chennai:

IPL matches played: 71

Matches won by teams batting first: 43

Matches won by teams batting second: 28

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 164

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be broadcasted live a few minutes before MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma walk out for the toss. In the previous game, the straight boundary was 78 meters, while the square boundaries were 68 meters and 63 meters.

The pitch for the previous match was expected to become slower and offer lower bounce as the match progressed, but Punjab Kings managed to chase 201 runs in 20 overs.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Last IPL match

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Chennai. An unbeaten 92-run knock from Devon Conway helped CSK post 200/4 on the board. In reply, PBKS scored 201/6, riding on forties from Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard from the last IPL game played at Chepauk:

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 200/4 (Devon Conway 92*, Sikandar Raza 1/31) lost to Punjab Kings 201/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Tushar Deshpande 3/49) by 4 wickets.

