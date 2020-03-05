×
MI Team 2020 Player List: Full Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2020

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 19:28 IST

Mumbai Indians have won the title a record four times
Mumbai Indians have won the title a record four times

Defending champions Mumbai Indians also happen to be the most successful team in the history of the IPL. With four titles to their name, the Rohit Sharma-led side has a stable base which doesn’t need much tinkering. 

That was reflected in their auction strategy last December too. The side bought power-hitter Chris Lynn to fit him at the top of the batting order. Lynn hit four fifties playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year but found no takers in the auction until Mumbai snapped a bargain deal for INR 2 crore. With Evin Lewis out, Lynn is probably the best man to replace him.

Chris Lynn will bolster the Mumbai line-up
Chris Lynn will bolster the Mumbai line-up

Mumbai’s batting has always been their strength. In skipper Rohit, the side has one of the finest white-ball batters in modern era. West Indies’ Kieron Pollard, who recently played his 500th T20 game, has been a consistent part of the leadership group and his experience will once again come in handy.

The x-factor of the side is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who announced his return from injury with a stellar hundred in a domestic T20 competition. He along with Krunal Pandya give Mumbai the liberty to play an extra specialist according to the conditions.

Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah in the same side could be a nightmare for the opposition. And as history suggests, both have been priceless additions to the set-up.

Throw in Mitchell McClenaghan Nathan Coulter-Nile and Trent Boult, and Mumbai Indians look like the team to beat.

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai
2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Let's take a look at the Mumbai Indians 2020 player list:

List of entire Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (batsman)

A calf injury ruled him out of the ODIs against New Zealand. However, the Mumbai skipper is likely to be fit in time. His reputation in limited overs cricket has gone north in recent years; the elegant Rohit is still the best batsman in the side.

Quinton de Kock (batsman / wicketkeeper)

Technically sound behind the stumps, the Proteas limited overs skipper can send the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt with the bat. Known to be a good reader of the game, De Kock is set to start in the XI this season as well.

Suryakumar Yadav (batsman)

A consistent scorer in the domestic circuit, Suryakumar Yadav is not the most well-known player in the world. But he is the one you would pin your hopes on when the going gets tough.

Hardik Pandya (all-rounder)

Temperamental at times but a proven match-winner for Mumbai, Hardik Pandya has spent most of his time off the field since the 2019 World Cup due to a back injury. The million dollar question is whether the premier all-rounder can take on world class opposition in the same flamboyant manner after his return.

Krunal Pandya (all-rounder)

The skipper trusts him with the ball, and with good reason. Krunal Pandya is a giant killer, who often scalps the most prized wicket. With the bat, the senior Pandya can hit a few lusty blows.

Kieron Pollard (all-rounder)

The West Indies batter is a brute force. Kieron Pollard can pace his innings well and often takes the game deep before launching the big hits. If the top-order fails to fire, the veteran can still keep Mumbai in the game with his array of shots. That's not to mention he has a safe pair of hands in the outfield too. 

Rahul Chahar (bowler)

The leg-spinner was impressive last year, bagging 13 wickets in as many games. Rahul Chahar can deceive the batters with his variations and dry up the runs in the power-play.

Lasith Malinga (bowler)

Lasith Malinga is the senior-most pacer in the line-up who doubles up as a mentor as well. The Sri Lankan is your fantasy bowler who can come back and change the game on its head in a mere six deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah (bowler)

While many would say that Jasprit Bumrah’s recent performances have been underwhelming, the unorthodox pacer has class written all over him. You should underestimate him at your own peril, because Bumrah is likely to bring his A game into the IPL.

Trent Boult (bowler)

He can square up the batsmen and bowl that nagging line all day. Trent Boult has been impressive with the new ball and we might see him uprooting a few stumps this season.

Aditya Tare (batsman / wicketkeeper)

With Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan being the preferred glovemen, Aditya Tare is not likely to be a regular name in the XI. However, he is known for giving his all whenever the situation demands, and that has kept him in the good books at Mumbai Indians.

Anmolpreet Singh (batsman)

The youngster has been waiting in the wings for quite some time now. A promising talent with the bat, Anmolpreet might have to wait a little longer to make his presence felt in the famed batting line-up.

Anukul Roy (all-rounder)

Playing for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit, Anukul Roy is under the watchful eye of the Mumbai Indians management. The 21-year-old bowls slow left-arm orthodox and has often been instrumental in his state’s victories. 

Dhawal Kulkarni (bowler)

A seasoned campaigner for Mumbai across formats in domestic cricket, Dhawal Kulkarni relies on his accuracy and was retained by the franchise in 2019. The pacer has picked 86 wickets in 90 games thus far in the IPL.

Jayant Yadav (bowler)

The 30-year-old Jayant Yadav played two games last year for the Mumbai franchise. He was a part of Mumbai’s tactical plans and returned with match-winning figures of 1/25 against Chennai Super Kings.

Mitchell McClenaghan (bowler)

A T20 freelancer, Mitchell McClenaghan is a wicket-taking option for Rohit Sharma. On the flip side, the New Zealand pacer often turns out to be expensive. 

Sherfane Rutherford (all-rounder)

The all-rounder bowls fast-medium and can clear the fence at will. He hasn’t really arrived in the IPL so far, but the Guyanese cricketer recently flexed his muscles in the BPL.

New players added in MI 2020 players list

Mohsin Khan: The left-arm pacer will rub shoulders with some of the greats of the game. He is a promising prospect for the future.

Digvijay Deshmukh: A medium-pacer, Digvijay Deshmukh made his domestic debut last year for Maharashtra.

Prince Balwant Rai Singh: Prince Balwant Rai Singh is a leg-spinner from Punjab. The youngster would learn a thing or two in the Mumbai Indians dug-out.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: A solid back-up for Lasith Malinga, the Australian seamer has the experience of playing in Indian conditions. He is a natural wicket-taker and can snatch crucial scalps on his day.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is a must-start for Mumbai Indians. He doesn't have the best of records against spin but on a flat deck, he can send the white ball to the beachers.

Saurabh Tiwary: The southpaw got runs in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand, but he might not be able to break into the playing XI.

Jasprit Bumrah in action
Jasprit Bumrah in action

How the changes in the MI squad will help them in winning IPL 2020

As mentioned, Chris Lynn's addition will bolster the batting line-up of the Mumbai Indians. The pace department meanwhile is a treat for the eyes.

There aren’t many loopholes in the Mumbai Indians players list for the 2020 season. Having said that, Mumbai lack a specialist spinner.

Yes, you have Krunal and Chahar to take control of the spin department, but the lack of an experienced campaigner might haunt the defending champions.

Rohit isn’t one for chopping and changing the line-up, and hence most of the players would pick themselves in the starting XI.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

What to expect from MI 2020 team in IPL?

One can expect a good run from Rohit and Co in IPL 2020. Hardik Pandya will once again be the vital cog in the squad, and the fans would be hoping for their regulars to fire.

Injuries and poor patches of form might hamper their title defense, but considering the back-ups they have at their disposal, Mumbai will be a pretty tough team to beat.


Published 05 Mar 2020, 19:28 IST
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
