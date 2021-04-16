MI v SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's predicted playing XI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to get their first points of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH have had a greatly disappointing campaign so far despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites. A close loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders was followed by a middle-order batting collapse against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, leaving them with an urgent need to get off the mark in IPL 2021.

SRH might eye a couple of changes to their playing XI for the game against MI.

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here is SRH's predicted playing XI for their IPL 2021 game against MI.

Openers: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c)

Wriddhiman Saha

After notching up two failures in a row and even uncharacteristically dropping a catch, Wriddhiman Saha is firmly under pressure and could lose his place in the side. If SRH want to open with Jonny Bairstow, they could include Priyam Garg in the middle order in place of the Englishman.

But Saha should be given one last opportunity, especially on the turning Chennai track where batting is easiest in the powerplay. He will be partnered by David Warner, who scored a fluent fifty before throwing away his wicket in the previous game.

Middle order: Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Vijay Shankar might have to make way

Manish Pandey has scored runs at No. 3 for SRH, but his innings have put immense pressure on the batsmen to come. The Orange Army might consider moving him down the order and giving Bairstow some extra time to bat, while Garg could also replace him at No. 3.

If Garg plays, it could be at the expense of Vijay Shankar, who's bowled only one over and not made an impact with the bat. SRH might be well-served using the youngster as the anchor in the middle order, and asking the other batsmen like Pandey and Bairstow to play freely.

Kedar Jadhav is another player who has a case to replace either Vijay Shankar or Wriddhiman Saha.

Abdul Samad played a rash shot off his second ball in the previous game against RCB, and he'll eye a couple of telling contributions if he gets to spend time in the middle. His bowling might also be needed if SRH sacrifice an option in Shankar.

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Jason Holder

Coming into the team for Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder scalped three wickets with his cutters and bouncers against RCB - including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. The West Indian let his team down with the bat though, and will want an improved showing in that department.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

Rashid Khan

Three of the SRH bowling attack - Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan - pick themselves.

The final spot will be occupied by Shahbaz Nadeem, who bowled three superb overs before leaking runs in his last over. The left-arm spinner will get purchase in Chennai and will play a key role against MI.