MI v SRH, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The only side yet to get off the mark this season are the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). They will get another shot when they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 9 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 17).

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won his first toss this season and opted to bat first on a surface which seems to be a good deck for batting, before aiding spin later in the evening. MI have made one change to the line-up which got the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs on Tuesday. Kiwi fast bowler Adam Milne makes his MI debut, replacing Marco Jansen.

The five-time IPL champions have three frontline pacers and one spinner in Rahul Chahar in their ranks. Their four overseas picks are Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Adam Milne and Trent Boult.

In a bid to register their first win of IPL 2021, SRH have made four changes to the side which went down by six runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. In the batting department, Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma have come in while spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed will ply their trade on the bowling front.

SRH are going in with two specialist seamers and as many spinners. Their four overseas choices include skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

MI v SRH – Today Match Playing 11

MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

SRH playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

SRH squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

MI v SRH – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Krishnamachari Srinivasan

3rd umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match referee: Sunil Chaturvedi